WWE No Mercy 2017: Most Controversial Moments in PPV's History

credit: wwe.com

WWE No Mercy is coming up on Sunday, September 24 and promises to be a big night for the company. The funny thing is, only two matches have been booked thus far. But those two matches are of massive main event caliber.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. While this match has been a long time coming, it's also been a juggling act for the company. Could Strowman's career move along at just the right pace, allowing him to get stronger, while building him as a legitimate title threat in the eyes of the fans?

Or would Lesnar overshadow him at every turn?

The good news for WWE is that everything has worked out perfectly. Not only have fans accepted Strowman, they're popping for him nearly every time The Monster Among Men is in the ring. Strowman is the real deal, and he will give Lesnar all he can handle at No Mercy.

The second main event of the night pits John Cena against Roman Reigns. While no championship is involved and no career defining stipulation is attached, it's still a battle for the ages. The face of WWE versus WWE's new top guy; it will certainly be a momentous night for the company.

But the response to Reigns versus Cena has been overwhelmingly negative so far. Many fans want nothing to do with this match, and believe it's just a waste of time. The outcome seems to make little difference, as there seems to be little reason for the bout to happen in the first place.

A controversial match of this nature could unsurprisingly have a controversial finish. Then again, it wouldn't be the first time controversy has reigned at No Mercy.

There have been 12 editions of the pay-per-view, and while no long-lasting controversial moments have littered No Mercy's history, a handful is certainly worth remembering.