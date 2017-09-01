Rafael Nadal Scores Tough Win over Taro Daniel in 2nd Round of 2017 US Open

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal overcame a sluggish start Thursday evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium and punched his ticket to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Taro Daniel.

However, it wasn't easy. Because while Daniel may have been a virtual unknown entering Thursday night, he sure didn't look like one early.

Packing a blistering forehand that allowed him to match Nadal shot for shot from the baseline, the world No. 121 rattled off 11 winners in the first set to make a quick statement.

Daniel's break at 5-4 shifted the pressure to Nadal, and the Spaniard didn't have an answer as the Japanese challenger consolidated to take the opening frame in a stunner.

But from that point on, it was all Nadal.

Daniel's legs were likely still heavy after he rallied to win a five-set thriller against Tommy Paul on Wednesday, and he didn't have the stamina necessary to keep pace with an energized Nadal:

By match's end, Daniel's sloppy play caught up with him as he tallied 38 unforced errors and 26 winners. Conversely, Nadal rattled off 40 winners compared to 35 unforced errors as he gradually found his form, according to Tennis' Steve Tignor:

The loss will come as a disappointment for Daniel, who hasn't defeated a top-50 opponent all year, but he did acquit himself nicely on the tournament's biggest stage.

As for Nadal, the No. 1 seed will return to the court for a third-round showdown against Leonardo Mayer—who dispatched Yuichi Sugita in four sets Thursday afternoon.

That's a favorable matchup for the Spaniard, who has won all three of his career matches against Mayer.

Their last meeting came at the 2014 French Open, when Nadal throttled Mayer in straight sets. In fact, all three of Nadal's triumphs over the Argentine have come in straight sets, including hard-court victories back in 2012 and 2013.

But as Daniel reminded Nadal, it would be foolish to overlook Mayer based on the gulf in talent between the two.

Rather, he'll need to harness the focus and precision he found beginning in Thursday's second set to avoid another scare and continue his run toward the Open's second week.