    Lakers Rumors: Shabazz Muhammad Reportedly Considering Signing with LA

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    Apr 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during a NBA basketball game at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Timberwolves 110-109. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Free-agent forward Shabazz Muhammad is reportedly considering signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus

    Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka used to represent Muhammad and could offer his former client the team's $4.3 million room exception. 

    The Minnesota Timberwolves previously extended Muhammad a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, but the team pulled it shortly after the start of free agency. 

    However, Minnesota has reportedly maintained interest in re-signing Muhammad after free-agent signee Jamal Crawford tried to recruit him to the Northwest Division contenders with a post on Twitter: 

    "He's one of the players we are talking to," head coach Tom Thibodeau told KFXN 100.3 on Monday, per the Pioneer PressJace Frederick. "Bazz has a great relationship with a number of players on the team. I know they would like to have him back. He's got to make a decision shortly."

    Muhammad, 24, averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game last season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three. 

