The Miz and the 7 Most Notable Rankings from PWI's Top 500 Wrestlers List

Credit: WWE.com

The PWI 500 list for 2017 was released on Wednesday, and it has many expected names near the top. Many of the wrestlers who won the WWE Championship this past year are featured in the top 10, as well as NXT's biggest stars. New Japan Pro Wrestling also had one of its strongest showings on the list to date.

However, some names stand out more than others. While any list of this nature should only be considered a guideline, the PWI 500 has always been a great way for the highest-performing wrestlers to be honored for their accomplishments over the previous year. This is particularly true for the unexpected workers who found high positions on the list.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has always laid out the simple criteria that defines the ranking process. Each wrestler's position is based upon their previous year's win-loss record, number of championship victories, major feuds, quality of opponents, prominence in their promotion and their overall wrestling ability.

This process allows certain wrestlers to be heavily featured, while some fan favorites are left low on the list unexpectedly. From The Miz's top-10 finish to Cesaro and Sheamus' disappointing placements, these are the seven most notable rankings from the PWI 500 for 2017 list.