    New York Giants Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    Jan 5, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants president and chief executive officer John Mara addresses the media during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
    Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants are joining in on the relief efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas by pledging to donate $1 million.   

    Per Art Stapleton of the Record, the Giants' donations will be made to Americares, American Red Cross and Houston Food Bank. 

    Per Brandon Griggs of CNN.com, Texas received 11 trillion gallons of rain totaling 51 inches, resulting in 33 counties in the state being declared federal disaster areas and an estimated $75 billion in losses from the hurricane. 

    The Giants are the latest in a long line of teams from various sports to make a donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also pledged to donate $1 million on Thursday. 

    Houston Texans star J.J. Watt's You Caring campaign has already reached $12 million in total donations. 

    On Wednesday, Scott Rafferty of Rolling Stone noted the NFL, NBA and MLB have donated a combined $3 million to various hurricane relief-effort organizations. 

