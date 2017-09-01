UFC Fight Night Rotterdam: Bleacher Report Main-Card Staff Predictions

0 of 4

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

After nearly a month off surrounding the boxing super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the UFC is back with UFC Fight Night 115 in Rotterdam.

The trip to the Netherlands, fittingly, is full of Dutch and Dutch-style fighters. The main card is as follows:

Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov

vs. Alexander Leon Edwards vs. Bryan Barberena

Marion Reneau vs. Talita de Oliveira Bernardo

vs. de Oliveira Bernardo Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson

It's not much, but it's something to sate fans' hunger for cage fights and whet their appetites for UFC 215 the following week.

Naturally, the Bleacher Report predictions team is here to give its picks and breakdowns for the event. So read on and enjoy.