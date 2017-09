UFC Fight Night Rotterdam: Bleacher Report Main-Card Staff Predictions

1 of 4

Nathan McCarter

So, yeah, I actually really am down for this scrap. It's probably the best on the card. I'm taking Edwards. He's on a three-fight winning streak and making strides toward the rankings. Barbarena will be a game opponent, but Edwards wins on points.

Edwards, unanimous decision

Scott Harris

Both of these guys are still improving, and this bout will be fun to watch as a result. To write them both off as simple power strikers is both incomplete and, to a point, inaccurate; they both do damage in bunches, rather than in one fell swoop. Edwards is a little sharper and a little more powerful, so he may have the edge in a potential humdinger.

Edwards, unanimous decision

Craig Amos

Edwards has tons of potential, and Barberena has developed a bit of a reputation for shutting guys like that down. But Edwards is no Sage Northcutt. He'll have his way in this one and stop Barberena inside the distance.

Edwards, TKO, Rd. 2

Steven Rondina

Everything on paper suggests that Barberena is going to catch a loss here...but yeah. That's where he gets most of his wins. I'll go with my gut over my head here.

Barberena, unanimous decision