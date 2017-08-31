Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a nice moment with wide receiver Dez Bryant while pledging a $1 million donation to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

With Bryant working the phones during the Cowboys' telethon at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Jones called Bryant's phone line to make his donation, per Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys were scheduled to play the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Thursday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Because of the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area, the NFL announced it was canceling the preseason game so members of the Texans could be with their families.

The Cowboys decided to take advantage of the opportunity by announcing they would be holding a team practice on Thursday night with players on the team manning the phones to help raise money for victims of the hurricane.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair also pledged to donate $1 million to aid the recovery efforts.

Per NFL.com, at least eight other teams and the NFL foundation have donated up to $1 million each for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.