MMA Fighter Sergio Da Silva Reportedly Arrested for Alleged Bank Robbery

Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial artist Sergio Da Silva, who competed at Bellator 180 in June, reportedly was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank in New York City.

According to TMZ Sports, Da Silva is accused of robbing a Citibank in Queens of an estimated $50,000 on Aug. 24. Police reportedly identified Da Silva using fingerprints from the scene. He allegedly wore a ski mask and threatened to shoot people if the teller did not give him cash.

The 31-year-old lives "right around the corner" from the bank, according to the TMZ report. He holds a 6-9 record as a professional fighter, including a 0-2 mark in Bellator. Matt Rizzo defeated him via submission in the third round of their matchup at Bellator 180.

The robbery charge is a felony and would result in extended prison time if Da Silva is convicted.