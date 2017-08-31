MMA Fighter Sergio Da Silva Reportedly Arrested for Alleged Bank Robbery

MMA Fighter Sergio Da Silva Reportedly Arrested for Alleged Bank RobberyAugust 31, 2017
Mixed martial artist Sergio Da Silva, who competed at Bellator 180 in June, reportedly was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank in New York City.
According to TMZ Sports, Da Silva is accused of robbing a Citibank in Queens of an estimated $50,000 on Aug. 24. Police reportedly identified Da Silva using fingerprints from the scene. He allegedly wore a ski mask and threatened to shoot people if the teller did not give him cash.
The 31-year-old lives "right around the corner" from the bank, according to the TMZ report. He holds a 6-9 record as a professional fighter, including a 0-2 mark in Bellator. Matt Rizzo defeated him via submission in the third round of their matchup at Bellator 180.
The robbery charge is a felony and would result in extended prison time if Da Silva is convicted.