    Pelicans Rookie Frank Jackson to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    GREENBURGH, NY - AUGUST 11: Frank Jackson of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at MSG Training Center on August 11, 2017 in Greenburgh, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson will have surgery on Friday after fracturing his foot. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jackson would require surgery to fix his broken right foot. 

    This will be the second surgery Jackson has undergone on his right foot in three months. Wojnarowski reported in May the former Duke star had the procedure after suffering a stress reaction in the foot during the 2016-17 college basketball season. 

    Wojnarowski added Jackson's first surgery was expected to have him fully healed "sometime in July." 

    While it's unclear the extent of damage to Jackson's fractured right foot at this point, his readiness for the upcoming NBA season is in question. 

    Jackson was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who immediately traded him to the Pelicans for the draft rights to Dwayne Bacon and cash considerations. He averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists in 36 games for the Blue Devils last season. 

