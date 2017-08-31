Pelicans Rookie Frank Jackson to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson will have surgery on Friday after fracturing his foot.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jackson would require surgery to fix his broken right foot.

This will be the second surgery Jackson has undergone on his right foot in three months. Wojnarowski reported in May the former Duke star had the procedure after suffering a stress reaction in the foot during the 2016-17 college basketball season.

Wojnarowski added Jackson's first surgery was expected to have him fully healed "sometime in July."

While it's unclear the extent of damage to Jackson's fractured right foot at this point, his readiness for the upcoming NBA season is in question.

Jackson was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, who immediately traded him to the Pelicans for the draft rights to Dwayne Bacon and cash considerations. He averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists in 36 games for the Blue Devils last season.