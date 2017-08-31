Larry Fitzgerald Could Crack Top 3 for All-Time Receiving Yards in 2017

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald finished the 2016 campaign with a league-high 107 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

If Fitzgerald—who turned 34 years old Thursday—can come close to that total this season, he could pass 2018 Hall of Fame candidate Randy Moss for third place (15,292) in the all-time receiving yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Entering his 14th NFL season, Fitzgerald seems to be on the path to a nod for Canton himself, already ranking among the top 10 in receiving yards (ninth, 14,389), receptions (third, 1,125) and receiving touchdowns (eighth, 104). He has a chance to move up all three lists with another competitive campaign this season.

After completing two of three seasons (2012 and 2014) with under 800 receiving yards, Arizona coach Bruce Arians decided to experiment with moving Fitzgerald to the slot in an attempt to maximize his effectiveness. That has paid off in a big way the last two seasons, pushing Fitzgerald to his two best seasons in terms of receptions and his seventh and eighth 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

Fitzgerald has also benefited from Carson Palmer staying healthy the last couple of years, though the team finished just 6-8-1 in 2016. The two seasoned players will lead Arizona's aerial attack again this season and look to regain the form of the 13-3 team that earned the NFC West crown just two years ago.