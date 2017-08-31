    Stephen Curry Donates $118K to Hurricane Harvey Relief After Making 18 of 25 3's

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors helps to kick off the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, in conjunction with Active Faith Sports, has offered a donation of more than $100,000 to relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

    Active Faith Sports' Instagram account posted a video of Curry knocking down 18 of 25 three-point attempts, with the organization offering $1,000 for each made shot. The two-time MVP offered to match that donation and add $100,000, making a grand total of $136,000.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

