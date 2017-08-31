Stephen Curry Donates $118K to Hurricane Harvey Relief After Making 18 of 25 3's

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, in conjunction with Active Faith Sports, has offered a donation of more than $100,000 to relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Active Faith Sports' Instagram account posted a video of Curry knocking down 18 of 25 three-point attempts, with the organization offering $1,000 for each made shot. The two-time MVP offered to match that donation and add $100,000, making a grand total of $136,000.