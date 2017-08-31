C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans Reportedly Agree to New 3-Year, $22M Contact

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $22 million contract extension that includes $10.1 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle first reported the sides were finalizing a deal worth an average of appoximately $7 million annually.

The 25-year-old was initially scheduled to earn $1.8 million in the final year of his previous contract.

According to Spotrac, the reported terms of Fiedorowicz's new deal mean he will earn the same as Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham and Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett on average.

Looking ahead, Fiedorowicz is in line to build on a productive 2016 season that saw him record 54 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns.

As Pro Football Focus' Tyler Buecher noted, "nobody targeted the tight end more than Houston while trailing in games last year (33 percent) and the Texans failed to add any competition through either free agency or the draft."

With Fiedorowicz now locked up long-term, the Texans should continue to deploy Ryan Griffin—who previously signed a three-year, $9 million deal to stay in Houston—as their No. 2 tight end as head coach Bill O'Brien's passing game attempts to find a groove following a fairly anemic 2016.