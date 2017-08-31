    C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans Reportedly Agree to New 3-Year, $22M Contact

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: C.J. Fiedorowicz #87 of the Houston Texans breaks tackle attempt by Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $22 million contract extension that includes $10.1 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle first reported the sides were finalizing a deal worth an average of appoximately $7 million annually. 

    The 25-year-old was initially scheduled to earn $1.8 million in the final year of his previous contract. 

    According to Spotrac, the reported terms of Fiedorowicz's new deal mean he will earn the same as Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham and Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett on average. 

    Looking ahead, Fiedorowicz is in line to build on a productive 2016 season that saw him record 54 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns. 

    As Pro Football Focus' Tyler Buecher noted, "nobody targeted the tight end more than Houston while trailing in games last year (33 percent) and the Texans failed to add any competition through either free agency or the draft."

    With Fiedorowicz now locked up long-term, the Texans should continue to deploy Ryan Griffin—who previously signed a three-year, $9 million deal to stay in Houston—as their No. 2 tight end as head coach Bill O'Brien's passing game attempts to find a groove following a fairly anemic 2016. 

    Related

      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Projecting the Texans' 53-Man Roster

      Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside the Lab with the Next Generation of RBs

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Texans Ink Hopkins to $81M Extension

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Ward, Broncos Expected to 'Part Ways' by Saturday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report