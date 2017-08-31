'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Says Ric Flair Is Laughing Again Following Phone Call

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continues to make positive steps forward in his recovery from Aug. 14 surgery to fix multiple organ problems.

During a Wednesday appearance on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast (via TMZ Sports), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin said he recently had a pleasant phone conversation with Flair.

"All I can say is that I had a great conversation for about 5 minutes and we were both laughing," Austin said.

Flair underwent surgery on Aug. 14 after being placed in a medically induced coma. His fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said in a Facebook post (via TMZ Sports) that Flair had "multiple organ problems."

Melinda Morris Zanoni, Flair's manager, tweeted on Aug. 19 that the wrestling legend "cut a promo on a nurse" as he remained in the hospital recovering.

Flair was able to send out a message to fans from his official Twitter account on Tuesday:

The 68-year-old Flair has been used sporadically on WWE television since returning to the company in 2012. His last appearance on WWE television was in November 2016 when he congratulated Sasha Banks for winning the WWE women's championship from his daughter, Charlotte Flair.