LaMelo Ball's Big Baller Brand Shoe Won't Disqualify Him from Playing on HS Team

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball will be eligible to play basketball at Chino Hills High School for his junior season after signing a shoe deal with the Big Baller Brand.

California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons told TMZ Sports Ball's shoe deal would not impact his high-school eligibility.

"As long as he's not representing his school in any way (wearing school uniforms, display of mascot, image of schools, etc.) in this venture he would not be in violation," Simmons said.

While Ball's high-school eligibility is not in jeopardy, his apparel deal does cloud his future in college basketball.

The Big Baller Brand, which is the apparel company started by LaVar Ball, tweeted out an image of Ball on Thursday with his own signature shoe:

Per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg, citing NCAA bylaws, athletes are prohibited from "using their 'name or picture to advertise, recommend, or promote directly the sale of a commercial product or service of any kind.'”

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Ball committed to play for UCLA when he was 13 years old. He is the younger brother of Lonzo Ball, who played at UCLA during the 2016-17 season and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft.