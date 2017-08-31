Quincy Pondexter, 2nd-Round Draft Pick Reportedly Traded to Bulls from Pelicans

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire swingman Quincy Pondexter and a second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill.

The Athletic's Sean Highkin added Chicago will receive New Orleans' own 2018 second-round pick with no protections.

Pondexter, 29, has missed the last two seasons due to recurring knee injuries.

In other words, the Bulls made the move for the pick and not Pondexter, who will likely be waived once the trade is finalized.

Pondexter currently has one year and $3.9 million remaining on his contract.

Although Pondexter was once renowned as a solid three-and-D specialist, having hit 36.5 percent of his career attempts from distance, he's not a particularly good fit in the Windy City.

The Bulls are embracing a full-scale rebuild, and allowing Pondexter to sop up minutes on the perimeter and siphon them off from younger players who need game time to develop wouldn't jibe with the team's current mission statement.

If Pondexter is ultimately let go, he'll be on a mission to prove he can still contribute in a meaningful capacity.

But considering his last appearance on the NBA hardwood came in April 2015, contenders in need of cost-effective veteran reinforcements on the bench will likely entertain the thought of signing him with a bit of skepticism until he proves capable of staying healthy.

For the Pelicans, the move is all about flexibility.

With Pondexter's cap hit off their books and a roster spot open, New Orleans has the flexibility to chase a replacement for small forward Solomon Hill, who "could miss much of regular season" after suffering a torn hamstring, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.