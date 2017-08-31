    Quincy Pondexter, 2nd-Round Draft Pick Reportedly Traded to Bulls from Pelicans

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 23: Quincy Pondexter #20 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2016-2017 NBA Media Day on September 23, 2016 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/NBAE via Getty Images
    NBA Photos/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire swingman Quincy Pondexter and a second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill.

    The Athletic's Sean Highkin added Chicago will receive New Orleans' own 2018 second-round pick with no protections. 

    Pondexter, 29, has missed the last two seasons due to recurring knee injuries. 

    In other words, the Bulls made the move for the pick and not Pondexter, who will likely be waived once the trade is finalized. 

    Pondexter currently has one year and $3.9 million remaining on his contract. 

    Although Pondexter was once renowned as a solid three-and-D specialist, having hit 36.5 percent of his career attempts from distance, he's not a particularly good fit in the Windy City. 

    The Bulls are embracing a full-scale rebuild, and allowing Pondexter to sop up minutes on the perimeter and siphon them off from younger players who need game time to develop wouldn't jibe with the team's current mission statement. 

    If Pondexter is ultimately let go, he'll be on a mission to prove he can still contribute in a meaningful capacity. 

    But considering his last appearance on the NBA hardwood came in April 2015, contenders in need of cost-effective veteran reinforcements on the bench will likely entertain the thought of signing him with a bit of skepticism until he proves capable of staying healthy. 

    For the Pelicans, the move is all about flexibility. 

    With Pondexter's cap hit off their books and a roster spot open, New Orleans has the flexibility to chase a replacement for small forward Solomon Hill, who "could miss much of regular season" after suffering a torn hamstring, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Express Regret for Tampering

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie a Franchise Star? NBA Execs Weigh in

      Howard Beck
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kings' Randolph Charged with Weed Possession

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Thanks Cleveland, Cavs in Goodbye Video

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report