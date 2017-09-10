NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Hits and Misses from Week 3 Polls

0 of 6

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

A weekend packed with clashes between ranked opponents did not disappoint, with the four matchups between ranked teams decided by just a combined 42 points. Now comes the tangible aftermath: How those results affected the polls.

The latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls are out, and there's been plenty of movement from top to bottom...well, other than at the No. 1 spot, where Alabama solidified its hold atop both polls with a 41-10 drubbing of Fresno State in its home opener.

The Crimson Tide were one of just two teams not to move in the Amway poll and three in the AP poll, a byproduct of the weekend's results and voters' adjustments to their ballots thanks to two weeks of results. The current polls are far more accurate than the ones that came out before the season began, but there are still some anomalies that we detail below.