Twitter Reacts as Duane Brown Traded to Seahawks, Jeremy Lane Sent to Texans

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired offensive tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans in exchange for a package headlined by cornerback Jeremy Lane.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full details of the deal:

Brown is the most notable part of the trade as a three-time Pro Bowler who could represent a significant upgrade on the Seattle offensive line:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke down the expected changes:

The veteran had been a holdout for most of the season until returning this week to face Seattle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that owner Bob McNair was a big cause of the holdout. It turns out his return was brief:

Brown's wife was happy about the deal:

While the Seahawks line receives an upgrade, the Texans' addition of Lane should not be overlooked. The cornerback was just a sixth-round pick by Seattle in 2012, although like so many others on the roster, he developed into a key contributor. Richard Sherman still thinks highly of him:

Lane provided this message after learning about the deal:

He is a veteran cornerback with plenty of experience playing in what has consistently been one of the best defenses in the NFL. He has appeared in 12 playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and he could be a valuable presence in his new location.

The emergence of rookie third-round pick Shaquill Griffin, who has turned into a reliable cornerback opposite Sherman, allowed Lane to become expendable.

While it will take time to see the full effect of the trade, it appears to be a deal that benefits each team.