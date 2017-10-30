Twitter Reacts as Duane Brown Traded to Seahawks, Jeremy Lane Sent to Texans

Twitter Reacts as Duane Brown Traded to Seahawks, Jeremy Lane Sent to TexansOctober 30, 2017
The Seattle Seahawks have acquired offensive tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans in exchange for a package headlined by cornerback Jeremy Lane.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full details of the deal:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Full trade: Seahawks traded CB Jeremy Lane, a 2018 5th-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick to Texans for OT Duane Brown, per sources.2017-10-30 23:27:37
Brown is the most notable part of the trade as a three-time Pro Bowler who could represent a significant upgrade on the Seattle offensive line:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Since entering the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has been sacked (221 times) and hit (511 times) more than any other QB in the NFL https://t.co/qG6IEdvK9l2017-10-30 23:58:21
Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke
Since start of 2016, Duane Brown has allowed a pressure on 6.7% of dropbacks. Seattle LTs have allowed pressure on 11.1% of dropbacks.2017-10-30 23:19:25
Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH
The Seahawks won't have a good O-line in 2017, but Duane Brown could give them just enough blindside protection to transform the offense. https://t.co/aWHhpUVhru2017-10-30 23:10:34
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke down the expected changes:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Expectation is #Seahawks slide in Duane Brown at left tackle and leave rest of OL as it is. Rees Odhiambo becomes swing guy. Big upgrade.2017-10-30 23:47:44
The veteran had been a holdout for most of the season until returning this week to face Seattle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that owner Bob McNair was a big cause of the holdout. It turns out his return was brief:
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Hours ago, Duane Brown discussed how much he enjoyed playing with Deshaun Watson. Traded to Seattle, so it will be their only game together2017-10-30 23:56:32
Brown's wife was happy about the deal:
DEVI BROWN @DeviBrown
S E A T T L E S E A H A W K S 🎉❤️2017-10-31 00:00:52
While the Seahawks line receives an upgrade, the Texans' addition of Lane should not be overlooked. The cornerback was just a sixth-round pick by Seattle in 2012, although like so many others on the roster, he developed into a key contributor. Richard Sherman still thinks highly of him:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
Wishing my guy @StayingInMyLane nothing but the best in Houston. They are getting a great player!2017-10-30 23:56:56
Lane provided this message after learning about the deal:
jeremy lane @StayingInMyLane
Thank you Seattle for the opportunity . I had a blast the 5 years I was here . Now for a new journey ....Houston here I Come ! ❤️💙2017-10-30 23:53:47
He is a veteran cornerback with plenty of experience playing in what has consistently been one of the best defenses in the NFL. He has appeared in 12 playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and he could be a valuable presence in his new location.
The emergence of rookie third-round pick Shaquill Griffin, who has turned into a reliable cornerback opposite Sherman, allowed Lane to become expendable.
While it will take time to see the full effect of the trade, it appears to be a deal that benefits each team.