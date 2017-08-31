    Greg Olsen Reportedly Has $2M in Incentives Added to Panthers Contract

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers is unable to make a catch for a first down in the final moments of their game against the Oakland Raiders on November 27, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly added $2 million in incentives to tight end Greg Olsen's contract for the 2017 NFL season.

    Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network passed along the news Thursday and noted the bonuses are based on several categories, including catches, receiving yards and per-catch average. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Olsen can now earn up to $8.75 million this season.

    In June, Olsen explained on the Know Them From Adam podcast he wanted to restructure his contract, but also said the issue wasn't causing a rift between himself and the Panthers.

    "This is not a negative environment," he told Schefter. "I've gone to all the OTAs, to all the minicamps. This is not by any means a toxic environment or a situation where the two sides seem fighting or anything like that. Has nothing to do with that. It's just strictly, business should reflect productivity, in our opinion."

    He proceeded to confirm last month he planned to play out his current contract, which runs through the 2018 season, without holding out in search of a long-term extension.

    Olsen has been one of the most productive players at the position throughout his 10-year career with the Panthers and Chicago Bears. He's caught 428 passes for 5,384 yards and 32 touchdowns in 96 games since joining Carolina ahead of the 2011 campaign.

    The 32-year-old University of Miami product has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections and has been named to the Associated Press Second Team All-Pro squad each of the last two years.

    Olsen should be in line for another strong statistical year as one of Cam Newton's top options in an aerial attack that features Kelvin Benjamin as its only other prominent target.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Ward, Broncos Expected to 'Part Ways' by Saturday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Conduct Own CTE, Brain Research

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt's Hurricane Fundraiser Goes Over $10M

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Extend Colbert's Contract for 2-Years

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report