Andre Hal, Texans Reportedly Agree to New 3-Year, $15M Contact

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have reportedly signed safety Andre Hal to a three-year contract extension worth $15 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A reported $7 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

Hal started 11 of the 15 games he played last year for the Texans and is expected to be the team's starting free safety heading into 2017.

The 25-year-old finished last season with 46 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and seven passes defended for a defense that allowed the fewest total yards in football. The pass defense was especially impressive, holding teams to just 201.6 yards per game through the air.

Hal was a big part of that success and will help continue it for the next few years.

The 2014 seventh-round pick played sparingly during his rookie season, but he converted from cornerback to safety and eventually took over for veteran Rahim Moore in 2015. He split time with Corey Moore and Quintin Demps last season, but the role is Hal's to take with Demps signing with the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

This represents a major raise for a player who hadn't made more than $600,000 in any of his first three years in the NFL. According to Spotrac, he is set to make $1,797,000 in 2017, but the newest deal puts him in the top 15 in the league in average money for a free safety.