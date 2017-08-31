    Tiger Woods Injury Update: Golfer Cleared for Pitching After Back Surgery

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book, 'The 1997 Masters: My Story' at Barnes & Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
    Rob Kim/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods posted a video pitching near a green Thursday and said doctors have cleared him to resume golf-related activities:

    Woods, 41, underwent back surgery in April to try to alleviate the pain that has plagued him for more than three years.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

