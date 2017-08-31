Ender Inciarte 1st Player Since 1969 with 8 Hits and 5 RBI in a Day

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte went 5-for-5 with four RBI in the club's first contest of a doubleheader Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

While that day at the plate would be impressive in its own right, Inciarte proceeded to collect another three hits and one additional RBI in the second game of the doubleheader. In doing so, he became the first player since Tony Oliva in 1969 to record eight hits and five RBI in a calendar day, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Inciarte also joined a group of just four players to record at least four RBI while going 5-for-5 or better twice in a season with the effort. He had previously gone 5-for-5 with five RBI in a game against the Reds in May. Only Joe Carter (1986), Jeff Kent (1999) and Kris Bryant (2016) have done the same since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

The 25-year-old's spectacular output Wednesday builds on an already impressive 2017 campaign. Through 129 games played (132 team games), Inciarte has posted a .310/.352/.411 batting line with a career-high 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases. He has a month left to notch another three thefts to best his previous career-high in the category of 19.

Although he's totaled just three home runs so far following the All-Star break, he's arguably done his best work to the tune of a .326/.356/.418 batting line along with eight steals following the Midsummer Classic. He still has a month to improve on those numbers and returns to the diamond Thursday evening with a chance to do so against the Chicago Cubs.