    T.J. Ward, Broncos Reportedly Expected to 'Part Ways' by Saturday Deadline

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: T.J. Ward #43 of the Denver Broncos in action during the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field At Mile High on December 16, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 16-3. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images

    While safety T.J. Ward has been a key member of the Denver Broncos defense for the past few years, he might have played his last game with the team.

    According to Mike Klis of 9News, "The Broncos are expected to part ways, preferably through trade, with strong safety T.J. Ward by 2 p.m. [local time] Saturday."

    Ward is in the last year of his contract, although the team could clear $4.5 million by trading or releasing him. Per Spotrac, this would leave the Broncos with $1.25 million in dead money.

    The 30-year-old has been selected to three Pro Bowls in the last four seasons and finished last year with 87 tackles and an interception.

    While the cornerback play and pass rush also help, Ward has been a key part of what has been the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL the past two years.

    One of the problems, however, has been the inability to stay healthy throughout his career. He has just two full 16-game seasons in the last seven years while missing a handful of games during his stretch with the Broncos.

    He has also missed most of the preseason and training camp with a hamstring injury, allowing second-year player Justin Simmons to step into the role and show what he can do.

    Although Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a potential trade, several current and former Broncos weren't happy about it:

    Still, it appears the safety is one step closer to being shipped out of Denver.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Conduct Own CTE, Brain Research

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt's Hurricane Fundraiser Goes Over $10M

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Extend Colbert's Contract for 2-Years

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Predicting Outcomes for Biggest Roster Bubble Names

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report