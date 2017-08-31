Zach Randolph Reportedly Charged with Marijuana Possession, Resisting Arrest

Zach Randolph Reportedly Charged with Marijuana Possession, Resisting ArrestAugust 31, 2017
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Prosecutors have reduced felony drug charges against Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph, officially charging him with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest Thursday.
TMZ Sports reported the news. Randolph was initially arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, a felony. State laws dictate the charges based on the quantity of marijuana someone has on their person at the time of the arrest.
