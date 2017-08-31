    Zach Randolph Reportedly Charged with Marijuana Possession, Resisting Arrest

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 20: Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies is interviewed after Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    Prosecutors have reduced felony drug charges against Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph, officially charging him with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest Thursday.

    TMZ Sports reported the news. Randolph was initially arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, a felony. State laws dictate the charges based on the quantity of marijuana someone has on their person at the time of the arrest.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

