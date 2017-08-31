China Basketball League Game Ends After Teams Engage in Fight on Court

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

A massive brawl led to an early stoppage in a playoff game between the Guangxi Rhinos and Henan Shedianlaojiu in China's National Basketball League

Although the video doesn't capture what started the fight, players, coaches and even fans got involved in the action.

Guangxi has several notable players on the roster, including former Sacramento Kings center Sim Bhullar, Boston Celtics draftee Marcus Thornton and former Baylor star Isaiah Austin.

Per Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, a hard foul on Austin apparently helped kick off the fighting.

He also noted that both teams could be disqualified from the playoffs after the incident, with players potentially facing suspensions of up to three years.

This game was a quarterfinal matchup of the NBL playoffs, in which Henan Shedianlaojiu was the No. 2 seed. The team's 21-5 record tied for the best in the league with the Shaanxi Wolves.

The NBL is a second-tier league in the country behind the more noteworthy China Basketball Association, which has recently featured former NBA stars like Stephon Marbury and Tracy McGrady.