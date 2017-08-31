Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Tigers Discussing Moving Star Pitcher

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After discussing possible trades before the non-waiver deadline, the Detroit Tigers are once again looking at options to move Justin Verlander.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the team is involved in "active discussions" surrounding the starting pitcher.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports previously reported Verlander had cleared waivers, which allows the Tigers to trade him to any team in the league.

While he could potentially be moved at any point, he has to be on his new team by midnight ET Thursday in order to be eligible for the playoff roster.

Verlander has had an up-and-down season after finishing second in the Cy Young voting in 2016. He currently has a 10-8 record with a 3.82 ERA, although he has been red-hot since the All-Star break. In 10 starts, the right-hander has a 5-2 record and a 2.41 ERA.

He has allowed just four runs in his last three starts, striking out 26 in 21 innings.

While there was some concern about muscle fatigue after Wednesday's game, per Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press, he remains in line to make his next start.

The biggest concern for an interested team would likely be the salary, as Verlander is owed $56 million over the next two seasons plus a possible vesting option for 2020. Although the former MVP has shown he can still be a front-line starter, he might not be worth the cost going forward.

With the Tigers entering Thursday with a 58-74 record, however, it's understandable why they would want to get this money off the books.