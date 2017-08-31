Ezekiel Elliott's Appeals Officer Reportedly Pressured to Have Ruling by Monday

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL appeals officer Harold Henderson is reportedly "under pressure" to have a ruling in place by Monday in Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension.

Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the news on the hearing's proceedings, which started Tuesday and ended Thursday.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games earlier this month for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy after an investigation into domestic violence allegations.

Elliott, 22, has maintained his innocence and said he's "disappointed" by the suspension.

"I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision today, and I strongly disagree with the League's findings," a statement released by Elliott read. "I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused my family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization as well as my fans—for that I am sincerely sorry.

"I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given."

Should Henderson choose to uphold the suspension, which came after an independent committee found reasonable evidence Elliott committed multiple acts domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, Elliott could challenge the ruling in federal court.

The situation could play out similarly to Tom Brady's Deflategate situation. Odds are a court would grant Elliott a stay on his suspension, which would allow him to continue playing until his case is heard. Brady's suspension wound up being upheld, but it did not take place until the 2016 season—more than a year after it was initially announced.

Elliott, in that case, may wind up on the field for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.