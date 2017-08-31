Chelsea Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Bid Reportedly Accepted, Loic Remy Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly had a £45 million deadline-day bid for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez accepted. Meanwhile, Blues misfit Loic Remy looks set to join La Liga outfit Las Palmas amid interest from numerous English outfits.

According to beIN Sports (h/t The Sun's Graeme Bryce and Gary Stonehouse), Chelsea have had their offer accepted, although there are suggestions no-one at Leicester is aware of there being a deal in place.

Mahrez was given permission to leave international duty with the Algeria national team in order to secure his deadline-day transfer, and he's said to be on his way to London by way of France.

While there may be some excitement developing in west London amid these rumours, Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association reinforced suggestions that Leicester share a different account of deadline day:

Leicester slipped off the boil in 2016-17 and were disappointing for large portions of their Premier League title defence, but Mahrez regularly featured as one of their more impressive and consistent stars all the while.

WhoScored.com recently provided evidence to suggest the Algerian does belong at a bigger club, having established himself as one of Europe's most watchable dribblers of the ball in the last two years:

Barcelona were also linked with a move for Mahrez, and although reports emerged saying he was in Catalonia on Thursday, ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden wrote that the Blaugrana were not in the hunt for his signature.

A move to Chelsea could suit Mahrez down to the ground in that Blues manager Antonio Conte's tactics rely heavily on the wide areas, and Squawka recently pointed to more signs of the Leicester star's attacking talent:

Elsewhere, Sky Sports (h/t Konstantinos Lianos of the Daily Express) reported Blues outcast Remy could be on the move with a deadline-day switch to Spanish club Las Palmas.

Newcastle United, Swansea City, Wolves and Hull City are mentioned as being among the forward's admirers, but Nizaar Kinsella of Goal highlighted a sticking point in the Frenchman's potential transfer:

Remy, 30, spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and failed to develop any momentum, failing to score in eight appearances for the south Londoners.

Three years after joining Chelsea, Remy now looks likely to end his English torment with a move to Spain, although it's possible he could remain in England, where he has played since 2013.