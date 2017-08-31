Dan Gilbert Says He 'Will Never Move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

After the Cleveland Cavaliers nixed a $140 million renovation plan for Quicken Loans Arena earlier this week, some folks apparently feared owner Dan Gilbert may try to relocate the team to a different city.

He put those fears to rest on Thursday, however:

Ben Axelrod of WKYC shared the team's announcement to cancel its renovation plans:

Per WKYC, "The groups have opposed the plan from the beginning, believing that the money should go into renovating inner-city neighborhoods. Earlier this month, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the City of Cleveland must accept and review more than 20,000 signatures proposing a referendum on Q renovations. More than 13,000 were deemed valid."

It's the latest chapter in a Cavaliers offseason that has been marked by drama and uncertainty. Superstar Kyrie Irving demanded and was eventually granted a trade to the Boston Celtics. LeBron James' future with the team remains uncertain, as he can choose to opt out of his contract and test free agency next summer. Cleveland also parted ways with general manager David Griffin and replaced him with Koby Altman.

All this for a team that reached the NBA Finals in three straight seasons and won the title in the 2016-17 campaign.