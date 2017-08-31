Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland, Cavaliers in Goodbye Video After Trade to Celtics

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving, who was officially sent to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday after a whirlwind week, posted a video Thursday thanking the city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers for his time with the franchise.

"I still can’t believe just the feats that we reached in a six-year span and I’m truly grateful and I’m thankful ... this is a special thank you to Cleveland. I love all you guys' support and all you guys' love over the ... years I was in Cleveland, and I say that because I know the journey continues from this point on. There will be nothing but love that I have for the organization and what we got to be a part of."

Irving, 25, requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July. The Celtics agreed late Wednesday to add a 2020 second-round pick to a deal that already included All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.