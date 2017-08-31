Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland, Cavaliers in Goodbye Video After Trade to Celtics

Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland, Cavaliers in Goodbye Video After Trade to CelticsAugust 31, 2017
Kyrie Irving, who was officially sent to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday after a whirlwind week, posted a video Thursday thanking the city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers for his time with the franchise.
"I still can’t believe just the feats that we reached in a six-year span and I’m truly grateful and I’m thankful ... this is a special thank you to Cleveland. I love all you guys' support and all you guys' love over the ... years I was in Cleveland, and I say that because I know the journey continues from this point on. There will be nothing but love that I have for the organization and what we got to be a part of."
Irving, 25, requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July. The Celtics agreed late Wednesday to add a 2020 second-round pick to a deal that already included All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.
