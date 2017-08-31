    Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland, Cavaliers in Goodbye Video After Trade to Celtics

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Kyrie Irving at Sports Illustrated 2017 Fashionable 50 Celebration at Avenue on July 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Kyrie Irving, who was officially sent to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday after a whirlwind week, posted a video Thursday thanking the city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers for his time with the franchise.

    "I still can’t believe just the feats that we reached in a six-year span and I’m truly grateful and I’m thankful ... this is a special thank you to Cleveland. I love all you guys' support and all you guys' love over the ... years I was in Cleveland, and I say that because I know the journey continues from this point on. There will be nothing but love that I have for the organization and what we got to be a part of."

    Irving, 25, requested a trade from the Cavaliers in July. The Celtics agreed late Wednesday to add a 2020 second-round pick to a deal that already included All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

       

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kings' Randolph Charged with Weed Possession

      TMZ
      via TMZ
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Gilbert: 'I Will Never Move the Cavs Out of Cleveland'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Fined $500K After PG13 Tampering

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pelicans Working Out Josh Smith

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com