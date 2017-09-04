Final Win-Loss Predictions for Dallas Cowboys' 2017 Schedule

0 of 16

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In full-disclosure, creating a week-by-week win/loss article for the Dallas Cowboys is particularly tough when one of the team's best players (Ezekiel Elliott) may not be available for the first six games of the season. As of this posting, there has been no update/or ruling as to what will happen to the team's star running back.

In order to keep the predictions as realistic as possible, we are going to assume that Elliott will serve a six-game suspension and will be eligible to return to the field in Week 8 against the Washington Redskins. If Elliott does miss six weeks, the Cowboys could be in a good bit of trouble as they will face the league's toughest schedule in 2017.

Despite a slew of suspensions and injuries to start the season, the Cowboys can't afford to get off to a bad start as their schedule only increases in difficulty later in the year. As of today, Bovada has the over/under for the Cowboys' win total at 9.5 and Dallas and the Giants share the same odds to win the division (+190).

But will they be able to make it back to the playoffs with Elliott missing a big portion of the season? Can Dak Prescott carry the offense even more so in 2017? Here are my week-by-week predictions for the Dallas Cowboys this season.