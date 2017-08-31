Surrey vs. Middlesex Suspended After Arrow Is Fired onto Pitch Near Players

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The County Championship game between Surrey and Middlesex was suspended on Thursday after an arrow was fired at the field of play, landing near a player in the outfield.

Will Macpherson of the Guardian reported an 18-inch metal arrow landed close to the players and umpires at the Oval in London, forcing the sides back into the changing rooms.

Players alerted the officials, with the object coming close to Surrey's Ollie Pope.

Middlesex Cricket tweeted a photo after the arrow was recovered:

ITV journalist Chloe Oliver also tweeted pictures of the incident:

Police immediately advised spectators to move under cover as they investigated the matter further, per Macpherson.