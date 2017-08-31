Surrey vs. Middlesex Suspended After Arrow Is Fired onto Pitch Near Players

Surrey vs. Middlesex Suspended After Arrow Is Fired onto Pitch Near PlayersAugust 31, 2017
The County Championship game between Surrey and Middlesex was suspended on Thursday after an arrow was fired at the field of play, landing near a player in the outfield.
Will Macpherson of the Guardian reported an 18-inch metal arrow landed close to the players and umpires at the Oval in London, forcing the sides back into the changing rooms.
Players alerted the officials, with the object coming close to Surrey's Ollie Pope.
Middlesex Cricket tweeted a photo after the arrow was recovered:
Middlesex Cricket @Middlesex_CCC
Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square..... https://t.co/V5fJADvuKK2017-8-31 15:48:13
ITV journalist Chloe Oliver also tweeted pictures of the incident:
Chloe Oliver @chloe_oliver
BREAKING: Armed police called, players and fans evacuated from Surrey cricket ground as arrow fired onto pitch. https://t.co/hcfpy0PpE2 https://t.co/Be5uAydOG22017-8-31 16:11:43
Police immediately advised spectators to move under cover as they investigated the matter further, per Macpherson.