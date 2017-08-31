    LeBron James Thanks Joe Haden for Cleveland Loyalty, Wishes Him Luck on Steelers

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Joe Haden #23 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Following his release from the Cleveland Browns and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, cornerback Joe Haden received a supportive message from Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James on Twitter.

    On Thursday, LeBron thanked Haden and wished him luck during the next chapter of his career:

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers Wednesday, just hours after getting cut by the Browns.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Conduct Own CTE, Brain Research

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt's Hurricane Fundraiser Goes Over $10M

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers Extend Colbert's Contract for 2-Years

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Tomlin's Thoughts on Haden Over the Years

      PennLive.com
      via PennLive.com