LeBron James Thanks Joe Haden for Cleveland Loyalty, Wishes Him Luck on Steelers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Following his release from the Cleveland Browns and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, cornerback Joe Haden received a supportive message from Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James on Twitter.

On Thursday, LeBron thanked Haden and wished him luck during the next chapter of his career:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers Wednesday, just hours after getting cut by the Browns.

