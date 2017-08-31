GM Kevin Colbert, Pittsburgh Steelers Agree to Contract Extension

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and general manager Kevin Colbert agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2020 NFL draft, according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

"Kevin's dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success," team president Art Rooney II said. "We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years."

"I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years," Colbert added. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship."

The move comes after the team also extended head coach Mike Tomlin through 2020 earlier in August.

Colbert has been with the Steelers since the 2000 season and the team's general manager for the past seven years. The team has won two Super Bowls since Colbert joined the organization and reached a third in 2010, losing to the Green Bay Packers.

His tenure as general manager has seen the organization draft superstars like Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell and make five playoff appearances. The team's offense finished seventh in yards per game and tied for 10th in points per contest in 2016, led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell.

They are expected to be one of the AFC's top contenders again in the 2017 season.