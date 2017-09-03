Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Roster Cuts

Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Roster CutsSeptember 3, 2017
It's hard to wrap your head around it because we have habit of dehumanizing professional athletes, but it's wild to consider that close to 1,000 NFL players lost their jobs in the last 48 hours.
Most of them are not millionaires, and many will never play another (or a first) NFL snap.
Condolences to all of those who were required to turn in their playbooks as NFL teams cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. And with that in mind, here's a breakdown of the most notable, most surprising and most regrettable moves as we officially shift from the preseason to the real deal.
Arizona Cardinals
Biggest Cut: RB Chris Johnson
The Cardinals have every reason to be confident in their other back named Johnson, because David Johnson led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage last season. Chris Johnson is nearing his 32nd birthday and is running on fumes. The Cards won't miss him, but this is a high-profile release nonetheless because "CJ2K" was once a superstar.
Biggest Mistake: Going with Daniel Munyer over Cole Toner at guard
A third-year undrafted player who didn't cut it in Kansas City over a second-year fifth-round pick who has the ability to play pretty much anywhere you ask him. Seems like a decision they might regret in hindsight.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting G Dorian Johnson
Interior offensive line surprises galore! Johnson was a fourth-round pick this offseason, and he might have been drafted a lot higher if not for potential concerns regarding a liver condition.
Atlanta Falcons
Biggest Cut: WR Reggie Davis
The rookie UDFA put on a show this preseason, catching eight passes for 126 yards. But most of that came early and none of it came against quality opposition.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting QB Matt Simms
Because he's no longer eligible for the practice squad, because we really wanted the Falcons to continue to have three guys named Matt on their quarterback depth chart and because the Falcons didn't make any blatant mistakes this weekend.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping RB Terron Ward
Obviously they have Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman as well as rookie fifth-rounder Brian Hill and fullback Derrick Coleman. So why keep a fifth back? You already know what you've got in Ward, who wasn't drafted in 2015 and has spent large chunks of his first two seasons on the practice squad. Maybe this indicates they don't like what they've seen from Hill.
Baltimore Ravens
Biggest Cut: C Jeremy Zuttah
The veteran center was technically a Pro Bowler with the Ravens last year, but it's complicated. He was a late addition to the game, and that didn't prevent him from being traded once and released twice in the ensuing offseason. The Ravens traded the 31-year-old to San Francisco in March, he was cut by the Niners in August, signed by Baltimore a week later and then cut again Friday.
Biggest Mistake: Keeping only three running backs
Terrance West, Buck Allen and Danny Woodhead. Apparently no room for pass-catching rookie back Taquan Mizzell, who could provide insurance for the aging, injured Woodhead.
Biggest Surprise: WR/KR Keenan Reynolds
The Ravens were trying to turn the former Navy quarterback into a return specialist. He was on the practice squad last year and clearly didn't make enough strides in his first full offseason. Good story, but it might not have a happy football ending.
Buffalo Bills
Biggest Cut: S Bacarri Rambi
Rambo started eight games during his first stint with the Bills in 2015, recording a career-high 44 tackles and forcing two fumbles. He's become a journeyman, but he's still the most accomplished name on the Bills' cut list.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting WR Brandon Reilly
The receiving corps has been through a lot, but the undrafted rookie out of Nebraska was a bright spot throughout the preseason (11 catches, 139 yards and a touchdown). Now the natural fear in Western New York is the fan favorite will wind up dominating in New England for the next five years.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting QB Keith Wenning
Simply because quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates remain in concussion protocol. Nothing shocking here.
Carolina Panthers
Biggest Cut: QB Joe Webb
The 2010 sixth-round pick hasn't thrown a pass since 2011, but he had three strong years in Carolina as a special-teams ace.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting Webb
Not only was he a stud on special teams, but with Garrett Gilbert also gone they've left themselves with just one quarterback beyond the somewhat brittle Cam Newton.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping two kickers
It's probably temporary, but still a little odd that they decided to leave both Graham Gano and Harrison Butker on the 53-man roster. The former is an eight-year veteran coming off a tough season, while the latter is a rookie seventh-round pick who nailed a 46-yard field goal and all three of his extra points in the preseason.
Chicago Bears
Biggest Cut: K Roberto Aguayo
Just 16 months ago, Aguayo was the highest-drafted kicker in over a decade. But he was a mess in Tampa and missed his only preseason field-goal attempt with the Bears.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting DT Jaye Howard
They're going young up front on D, but Howard is in his prime at 28 and would have brought a lot of talent and experience to the table.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting WR Victor Cruz
Turn out the lights on the 30-year-old's career. It's amazing he couldn't make a bad roster that is without the departed Alshon Jeffery and the injured Cameron Meredith. Cruz was hardly a factor in the preseason and was slated to have an MRI on his knee before his release, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.
Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest Cut: DE Wallace Gilberry
With the emergence of youngsters Jordan Willis and Chris Smith behind starters Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson, there was really no room for the nine-year veteran. Gilberry had 14 sacks in 2012 and 2013 combined and made 16 starts in 2014, but he's been a role player most of his career.
Biggest Mistake: OT Eric Winston
The 11-year vet might not have much gas left in the tank, but he'd be good for insurance purposes behind third-year projected starters Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher.
Biggest Surprise: Going with Randy Bullock over Jake Elliott at kicker
The Bengals used a fifth-round pick in April on Elliott, who probably lost his job after missing three of his last four field-goal attempts in the preseason. Expected them to give him a full rookie run, just as the Bucs did with Aguayo.
Cleveland Browns
Biggest Cut: QB Brock Osweiler
This wouldn't have been a big deal back when they traded "for" him in March, but it looked like Osweiler was given a real shot at the starting job. Or maybe that's what they wanted us (and the rest of the league) to think. Ultimately, the Browns paid $15.225 million for a second-round pick, and Osweiler where he started.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting Osweiler
If you're going to spend $15-plus million on a guy and you still don't know for sure that your Week 1 starter will become the franchise quarterback, why not keep him around? Releasing Osweiler saved the Browns less than $1 million.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting DT Xavier Cooper
The 2015 third-round pick didn't accomplish much during his first two seasons, but he's only 25 and has a lot of potential as a pass-rushing interior defensive lineman.
Dallas Cowboys
Biggest Cut: QB Kellen Moore
The 29-year-old had a terrible preseason, and now the NFL has zero active left-handed quarterbacks.
Biggest Mistake: Going with just Cooper Rush behind quarterback Dak Prescott
Need more support for the young Prescott. Rush dazzled in the preseason, but he's an undrafted rookie. If Prescott goes down, the Cowboys will immediately go into panic mode.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting S Robert Blanton
The 2012 fifth-round pick has 19 career starts under his belt and was quite active in the preseason. You'd think there'd be room for him in a secondary that was gutted in the offseason. But they might have a gem in rookie sixth-round pick Xavier Woods.
Denver Broncos
Biggest Cut: QB Kyle Sloter
Mainly because this paved the way for the return of Brock Osweiler at the veteran minimum. Sloter didn't face strong opposition, but the undrafted rookie put up superb preseason numbers and could wind up on the practice squad.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting S T.J. Ward
With hindsight this could look like a stroke of genius because the 30-year-old might be beginning to decline. The Broncos save $4.5 million and second-year third-round pick Justin Simmons has a lot of potential. Still, it looks like a temporary downgrade.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting G Michael Schofield
The 26-year-old started 29 games at guard and tackle the last two years, so it's interesting the Broncos decided against keeping him around for support.
Detroit Lions
Biggest Cut: LB Antwione Williams
The 2015th sixth-round selection was supposed to be in the mix for a starting role when training camp got underway, and he would have been a solid special-teams contributor too. He wasted a good opportunity with starting spots open.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting QB Brad Kaaya
The sixth-round pick out of Miami is an enticing prospect. They're going with 2016 sixth-rounder Josh Rudock instead, but Kaaya probably has a higher ceiling. Wonder if he'll go on to have success elsewhere, causing the Lions to regret this.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting DB Alex Carter
The 2015 third-round pick missed most of his first two seasons due to injury, but it seemed like they weren't ready to give up on the former cornerback when they attempted to convert him to safety this offseason. Guess that didn't pan out.
Green Bay Packers
Biggest Cut: WR Malachi Dupre
There was hope the rookie seventh-round pick could make an impact after impressing early on in the offseason, but he was concussed in his first preseason game and wasn't able to keep building momentum. He'll likely wind up on the practice squad if he doesn't catch on elsewhere.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting OL Adam Pankey
The undrafted rookie put on a show in training camp, and his ability to play guard or tackle had to be seen as a plus. Guess that wasn't enough to grab a roster spot, but he's also probably headed to the practice squad if he doesn't get picked up elsewhere.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting WR DeAngelo Yancey
The rookie out of Purdue didn't stand out as much as Dupre, but the fact he was a fifth-round pick makes his release a bit more surprising. He also had three catches for 67 yards in the preseason opener, so it's not as though he hadn't delivered at all.
Houston Texans
Biggest Cut: LB Sio Moore
The 2013 third-round pick has started 29 games on various teams the last six years, but that defense is deep.
Biggest Mistake: Ka'imi Fairbairn over Nick Novak at kicker
Novak nailed all but nine of 62 kicks the last two years in Houston and didn't do anything to lose his job. Fairbairn won the Lou Groza Award in 2015 but doesn't have an NFL track record and didn't make anything beyond 35 yards in the preseason.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting QB Brandon Weeden
Just figured that with so much uncertainty surrounding Tom Savage and so little known about Deshaun Watson at the NFL level, they'd go with three quarterbacks.
Indianapolis Colts
Biggest Cut: DT David Parry
The nose tackle hasn't missed a start since the Colts drafted him in the fifth round two years ago, but they signed Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods in the offseason and a February arrest didn't help Parry's cause.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting LB Sean Spence
They're thin at linebacker and Spence—a 27-year-old who started 19 games the last three years in Pittsburgh and Tennessee—signed a $2.5 million contract in March.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting LB Akeem Ayers
This is in addition to the two above. The veteran has 58 starts under his belt, and again, it's not as though that linebacker corps is flush with talent.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest Cut: LB P.J. Davis
The hard-hitting UDFA had some moments this preseason, but the fact he didn't make the cut is probably a good sign. The Jaguars are actually having to wave goodbye to promising players. They're deep on that side of the ball.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting Davis, Josh McNary, Akeem Dent and Andrew Gachkar
That being said, I thought they'd keep at least one of those linebackers. They don't have a lot of insurance for starters Paul Posluszny, Myles Jack and Telvin Smith.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping three quarterbacks
Again, they've got a lot of talent now, on both side of the ball. I know there's still some shakiness at quarterback, but maybe now should have been the time to go with just Blake Bortles and Chad Henne. But third-stringer Brandon Allen is back.
Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest Cut: RB C.J. Spiller
The 30-year-old former first-round pick had a decent preseason, and it looked like he'd have a shot to make the roster when projected starter Spencer Ware suffered a major knee injury last month. But instead they're going with just Charcandrick West and rookie Kareem Hunt, which is odd.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting guards Jah Reid and Andrew Tiller
They're also going thin in the interior offensive line without Reid (a versatile veteran with 18 starts under his belt) and Tiller (a strong run blocker who started 14 games the last two years in San Francisco). It's risky.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting TE Gavin Escobar
All of that was surprising, but I also figured they'd keep Escobar as an insurance policy at tight end after he appeared to perform well in his new home in August. The former Cowboy will get a chance elsewhere.
Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest Cut: S Dwight Lowery
The nine-year veteran was a solid 16-game starter last season for the Chargers, but it appears free-agent pickup Tre Boston beat him out for a starting job and the Bolts saved $2 million by parting ways.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting Lowery
At least if it was for financial reasons. A team that always seems to have oodles of injuries could use the depth.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting K Josh Lambo
Undrafted rookie Younghoe Koo beat out the veteran in a kicking competition. The South Korean's backstory is cool, but he attempted just one 27-yard field goal in the preseason. And anytime a veteran kicker gets canned in favor of a relative unknown it's a bit of a surprise.
Los Angeles Rams
Biggest Cut: WR Nelson Spruce
The Rams also cut their only two fullbacks, including rookie sixth-round pick Sam Rogers, but Spruce probably hurts fans the most. There was a lot of excitement when he caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the 2016 preseason opener, but he missed that entire season due to injury and couldn't make the cut in 2017.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting QB Dan Orlovsky
They're probably in big trouble anyway if they find themselves looking for somebody not named Jared Goff or Sean Mannion to throw passes, but Orlovsky at least has NFL experience under his belt. Goff and Mannion are a combined 47 years old.
Biggest Surprise: Going with just eight offensive linemen
Third-year guard Cody Wichmann started 11 games last season, but he was cut in favor of the more versatile Andrew Donnal. Donnal is coming off a knee injury, so it's surprising they didn't keep both guys around.
Miami Dolphins
Biggest Cut: OT Sam Young
No breaking news out of Miami, but Young has been serviceable—usually in a backup role—for seven years. They could have kept him around to give more support to their young tackles.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting LB Neville Hewitt
Rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan is out for the year, Jelani Jenkins is gone and Lawrence Timmons is over the hill. With all of that in mind, you'd figure they'd want to keep an experienced linebacker like Hewitt on board.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping Matt Haack over Matt Darr at punter
Darr ranked seventh in the league with eight punts inside the 20 last year and it's always a bit of a surprise when a rookie beats out a guy who has been there, done that. But his rate-based numbers weren't great and the rookie Haack outplayed him in August.
Minnesota Vikings
Biggest Cut: G Alex Boone
The seven-year veteran had a nice run in San Francisco and some decent moments last year in Minnesota, but obviously they're looking to start from scratch along that offensive line.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting OT T.J. Clemmings
Figured the 2015 fourth-round pick might have played a swing tackle role behind new arrivals Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff. After all, he started 30 games the last two seasons. But he wasn't very effective, and the team is moving on. Still, you haven't seen the last of the 25-year-old.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting Boone and Clemmings
Neither are studs but that line needs as much help as it can get. They're putting a lot on guys like Remmers, Reiff, Nick Easton and Pat Elflein. Good luck with that.
New England Patriots
Biggest Cut: FB Glenn Gronkowski
Mainly because of the name. Rob's little brother was on and off of New England's roster throughout the 2016 season and will probably be back before long.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting RB Brandon Bolden
Bolden isn't a star, but he was quietly a key piece of two Super Bowl teams. Stellar special-teamer and a guy who could chip in as a back of a receiver. Didn't expect this.
Biggest Surprise: TE Jacob Hollister makes the roster
Kudos to the Pats for taking a chance by not taking a chance. They might not have been able to sneak Hollister on to the practice squad after the undrafted tight end out of Wyoming put on a show in the preseason (12 catches, 146 yards and a touchdown), so they kept him around and said goodbye to James O'Shaughnessy.
New Orleans Saints
Biggest Cut: OT Khalif Barnes
He's been on and off the roster, but if he's not re-signed this might be the end of the road for the 34-year-old. It's weird, though, because regular starting left tackle Terron Armstead is out indefinitely, and his rookie replacement, Ryan Ramczyk, is still awaiting the jury. They need that depth and experience.
Biggest mistake: Cutting DT Tony McDaniel
He started 11 games last year for the Seattle Seahawks but didn't make the cut despite the fact veteran starter Nick Fairley is out for the year. His release puts a lot of pressure on second-year interior defensive lineman Sheldin Rankins, who didn't make a single start during a rookie season that was derailed by a broken fibula.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting LB Michael Mauti
The former special teams captain was popular, but that only gets you so far in professional football. The 27-year-old was shut down midway through the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to fight ulcerative colitis. He should catch on somewhere else.
New York Giants
Biggest Cut: TE Will Tye
They Evan Engram in the first round and signed Rhett Ellison on the open market, so the writing was on the wall. Tye can't block and didn't help his cause this offseason, but he did catch 90 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns while starting 17 games the last two years.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting DE Devin Taylor
Sure, they have plenty of options on the edge, but Taylor is only a year removed from a seven-sack season. I could see him flourishing elsewhere, causing the Giants and Lions to kick themselves.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping Geno Smith over Josh Johnson at quarterback
Smith was better than Johnson this summer but he entered camp as the clear No. 3. He's only 10 months removed from an ACL tear.
New York Jets
Biggest Cut: LB Spencer Paysinger
The Jets apparently don't want anybody with a morsel of experience on the roster. Paysinger is a depth guy in his prime with 138 tackles in six seasons. He's not a strong NFL player, but it'll be easier to tank without him.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting WR Kenbrell Thompkins
Thought they might find room for the former Patriot considering the state of the receiving corps, but nope. His absence won't likely cost them victories, but he still has potential in this league.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting LS Tanner Purdum
Probably won't make a big difference, but Purdum didn't make a mistake during his seven years as the Jets' long-snapper, according to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. Again, allergic to experience. Instead they'll save some money with rookie Thomas Hennessy.
Oakland Raiders
Biggest Cut: LB Shilique Calhoun
He might not be gone long, but this was still an odd move considering Calhoun didn't have a lot of time to prove himself as a rookie third-round pick last season. He played in only 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting Calhoun and LB LaTroy Lewis
Despite being thin at linebacker to begin with, the Raiders chopped Calhoun as well as Lewis, a rookie UDFA who made headlines with three sacks and a defensive touchdown in the preseason. Bold strategy, Cotton.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting RB Elijah Hood
Aside from those moves at linebacker? I guess it's mildly surprising they didn't keep Hood—a seventh-round rookie out of North Carolina—as a fourth back.
Philadelphia Eagles
Biggest Cut: QB Matt McGloin
No big names were released in Philadelphia, but McGloin is at least notable as a backup who had some key spot start opportunities with the Raiders. They're rolling with Carson Wentz and Nick Folk under center.
Biggest Mistake: Keeping Dexter McDougle over C.J. Smith at cornerback
I also highly doubt they kick themselves over any of their cuts, but Smith was having a really nice camp. McDougle was a Jets third-round pick in 2014, so he has more pedigree. And they just traded for him last week so this makes sense, but he's battled injuries for much of his three-year career.
Biggest Surprise: Keeping five running backs
They weren't ready to give up on rookie fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey, despite the fact he had a terrible August. I get that because he's so fresh, but it was weird to see them keep him as well as undrafted rookie Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood behind LeGarrette Blount and Darren Sproles.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest Cut: CB Senquez Golson
The 2015 second-round pick just couldn't stay healthy. Don't blame the Steelers for giving up.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting RB Fitzgerald Toussaint
The 27-year-old averaged a decent 4.1 yards per carry while seeing action in all 16 regular-season games in 2016. They like rookie third-round pick James Conner, but this leaves them with no established backs beyond Le'Veon Bell. Considering that Bell isn't exactly an ironman and is coming off a holdout, that's a little dicey.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting RB Knile Davis
Mainly because the veteran started over Fitzgerald Toussaint and Conner in the team's third preseason game. He hasn't done much in four NFL seasons, though.
San Francisco 49ers
Biggest Cut: RB Tim Hightower
This won't totally floor anybody, but the veteran was expected to be in the mix for a key role behind Carlos Hyde when the Saints signed him in April. Hyde appeared to be falling out of favor in the team's new offensive system, too, but he bounced back in August. With rookie fourth-round pick Joe Williams also on board and Raheem Mostert breaking out in the preseason, there wasn't room for the 31-year-old Hightower.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting QB Matt Barkley
Barkley isn't a starting-caliber player, but he did do a decent job as a spot starter last year in Chicago. If starter Brian Hoyer goes down, the 49ers now risk having to hand the reins to rookie third-round pick C. J. Beathard.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting WR Jeremy Kerley
The 28-year-old former third-round pick led the team in catches and yards last year before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract in the offseason, so this came out of leftfield. The new regime in San Francisco has an unorthodox approach.
Seattle Seahawks
Biggest Cut: DT Ahtyba Rubin
The 31-year-old signed a new deal last year and didn't miss a start the last two seasons in Seattle, but his job was essentially stolen by former Pro Bowler Sheldon Richardson when the team acquired him on Friday.
Biggest Mistake: Going with Austin Davis instead of Trevone Boykin at quarterback
Boykin's numbers weren't as good as Davis's in the preseason, but the 24-year-old is younger, more talented and probably has a higher ceiling than his 28-yard-old former teammate/counterpart. If I'm Pete Carroll and something happens to Russell Wilson, I'd rather have Boykin. Alas, I'm not Pete Carroll. Yet.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting WR Kasen Williams
Even after they dealt incumbent starter Jermaine Kearse to the Jets for Richardson! Williams had a massive preseason and looked as though he would have a chance to play a big role in his third year. Suppose not.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Biggest Cut: RB Jeremy McNichols
This'll appeal particularly to those who saw McNichols agonize over the tough adjustment to NFL football on HBO's "Hard Knocks." The rookie fifth-round pick just couldn't pick it up fast enough, and the Bucs have a crowd at running back.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting WR Josh Huff?
Question mark is there for a reason. Had trouble finding a clear-cut mistake on Tampa Bay's cut list, but Huff is a 25-year-old former third-round pick with NFL experience and special-teams prowess. They might regret dumping him in favor of the less accomplished Bernard Reedy.
Biggest Surprise: Cutting DE George Johnson
The 29-year-old started five games and forced a couple fumbles last year. They save a bunch of money but lose a bunch of experience.
Tennessee Titans
Biggest Cut: DT Antwaun Woods
They picked up former first-round pick Sylvester Williams in the offseason, but Woods is good enough to play somewhere and Williams hasn't exactly lived up to expectations.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting WR Eric Weems
The 10-year veteran ranked 10th in the NFL with a 11.4 average on punt returns last season. Does this mean they're giving all return duties to rookie Adoree Jackson?
Biggest Surprise: Cutting WR Tre McBride
A fan favorite this preseason, the third-year seventh-round pick caught nine passes for 130 yards in August. Figured they'd give him a spot considering that top pick Corey Davis has been out and incumbent Tajae Sharpe is on injured reserve.
Washington Redskins
Biggest Cut: RB Matt Jones
We all knew this was coming if they weren't able to trade him. The 2015 third-round pick averaged 4.6 yards per carry in seven starts early last season before fading so much that he was often a healthy scratch down the stretch. There wasn't room after they drafted Samaje Perine in Round 4.
Biggest Mistake: Cutting G Arie Kouandjio
That offensive line might be set at the tackle positions, but starting left guard Shawn Lauvao is a replacement-level player entering his age-30 season. They're giving up too quickly on Kouandjio, who was a fourth-round pick just two years ago.
Biggest Surprise: Both Joey Mbu and A.J. Francis were cut
With Phil Taylor out for the season, that leaves them without a nose tackle