Vuelta a Espana 2017: Tomasz Marczynski Wins Stage 12, Chris Froome Crashes

Poland's Tomasz Marczynski claimed victory on Stage 12 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, while Chris Froome suffered a difficult day in his quest to win the Spanish tour.

Froome crashed near the end of the stage and was forced to swap his bike after a heavy fall.

Alberto Contador cut into the British star's lead in the general classification, benefitting from Froome's bad luck, late in the day.

