    Vuelta a Espana 2017: Tomasz Marczynski Wins Stage 12, Chris Froome Crashes

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    Lotto Soudal's Polish cyclist Tomasz Marczynski celebrates on the podium after winning the 6th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 204,4km route between Vila-Real to Sagunto on August 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JAIME REINA (Photo credit should read JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images)
    JAIME REINA/Getty Images

    Poland's Tomasz Marczynski claimed victory on Stage 12 of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, while Chris Froome suffered a difficult day in his quest to win the Spanish tour.

    Froome crashed near the end of the stage and was forced to swap his bike after a heavy fall.

    Alberto Contador cut into the British star's lead in the general classification, benefitting from Froome's bad luck, late in the day.

    Full stage result and general classification to follow.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

