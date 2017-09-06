Ranking the Best Upcoming MLB Free-Agent Pitchers

1 of 11

The Wild Card: SP/OF Shohei Otani, Japan

According to Fox Sports' Jon Morosi, there's "increasing confidence" that Shohei Otani will come to MLB next season. If so, the two-way star is a major game-changer who could garner even more interest than Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish.

After focusing on batting because of a thigh injury, the 23-year-old recently resumed mound activity. The new collective bargaining agreement will cap the mega contract he would receive in a truly open market, and it's unclear whether he will hit, pitch or continue honing both crafts in the U.S.

Either way, he'd be baseball's most fascinating free agent.

Opt-Out Candidates

SP Johnny Cueto, San Francisco Giants

Johnny Cueto can turn down a $21 million annual salary through 2021 and try his luck again. It would have made an intriguing gambit were he in line to make 32 or more starts for the fourth straight season.

Having missed seven weeks with a forearm strain, he lost the opportunity to audition in another pennant race. The 31-year-old righty should be substantially less inclined to void a lucrative contract when he's one month away from his worst ERA since 2008.

SP Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Despite rebounding with a 2.73 second-half ERA, Masahiro Tanaka still hasn't erased the foul stench of a miserable May in which he surrendered 11 home runs and a .348/.384/.681 opposing slash line. That stretch may force him to stay put.

Yet it's reasonable to believe the Japanese right-hander could still match or exceed his remaining three-year, $67 million salary as a 29-year-old with a career 3.46 ERA. His 9.19 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) in 2017 will ease concerns of this season's 4.54 ERA, especially if he leads the New York Yankees to a fruitful postseason run.

RP Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Greg Holland once looked like a strong candidate to forgo a $15 million player option, which upgraded from a $10 million mutual option since he has finished at least 30 games this season. That was before getting ransacked for 14 runs in August, double what he allowed in the previous four months combined.

Barring a convincing September turnaround, he is now better served accepting the $15 million than entering free agency with a 3.81 ERA and diminished velocity concerns.

Starters

Trevor Cahill, Kansas City Royals

Jhoulys Chacin, San Diego Padres

R.A. Dickey, Atlanta Braves

Doug Fister, Boston Red Sox

Miguel Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

Jeremy Hellickson, Baltimore Orioles

John Lackey, Chicago Cubs

Michael Pineda, New York Yankees

Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres

CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

It's remarkable how drastically the market has depreciated this season.

One of the deadline's top targets, Trevor Cahill held a 3.69 ERA when traded to the Kansas City Royals. Now he's in the bullpen. Vargas, who finished June with a 2.22 ERA, has since served up 47 runs in 52 innings.

Lackey would have been a highly desirable option if entering free agency last year. He's undone a riveting comeback with the worst fielding independent pitching (FIP) of any qualified National League starter.

Jeremy Hellickson, who accepted a $17.2 million qualifying offer last offseason, should be grateful if someone offers him $7 million despite his 5.26 ERA. And for all his inconsistencies, Pineda would have cashed in if healthy.

There are few impact arms, but plenty of inning-eating placeholders. Anyone looking to dig even deeper for bounce-back candidates can turn to Chris Tillman, Francisco Liriano, Ubaldo Jimenez or Tyson Ross.

Relievers

David Hernandez, Los Angeles Angels

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Luke Gregerson, Houston Astros

Brandon Kintzler, Washington Nationals

Jake McGee, Colorado Rockies

Mike Minor, Kansas City Royals

Juan Nicasio, Philadelphia Phillies

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Joe Smith, Cleveland Indians

Anthony Swarzak, Milwaukee Brewers

A deep crop of quality relievers contains brand names and unheralded middle relievers. One would think MLB franchises will no longer pay more for a higher saves tally, but Mike Minor, Juan Nicasio, Joe Smith and Anthony Swarzak offer superior production at a potentially cheaper cost.