Spain vs. Italy: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

fotopress/Getty Images

Spain battle Italy in UEFA Group G qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

The Spanish lead the group on goal difference, tied with Italy on 16 points after six matches.

La Roja have a four-goal advantage, and a draw would be an acceptable result if the Italians play well.

However, victory would allow Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to breathe easier, as only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the finals.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/ 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ITV 4 (UK only), Fox Sports 2 (U.S. only)

Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Sports, fubo.tv

Preview

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Two of the giants of international football clash on Saturday, as Italy travel to the home of Real Madrid to cross swords with Spain.

Both nations have accrued five wins apiece in Group G, with the balance of power delicately poised.

Albania, Israel, Macedonia and Liechtenstein are the other teams in the group, leaving qualification a more straightforward affair than in other parts of the European draw.

The eight best runners-up will enter a play-off, allowing a secondary route to Russia.

Per AS, veteran attacker David Villa of MLS side New York City FC has surprisingly returned to the Spain squad.

The 35-year-old has hit the back of the net 19 times in the North American top flight this term, according to WhoScored.com, and he has maintained his standards since departing La Liga in 2014.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi told the press his team-mates will approach the match "like a final," as they attempt to cause a shock in the Spanish capital, saying:

"They're favourites, but we'll play with courage, we're not lambs to the slaughter. We can pull off a small coup.

"The fear you get playing at the Bernabeu is the same as at San Siro, though maybe the fear could be there for the very young.

"We have good personality though and we know what we want to do on the pitch.

"We'll finish at least second, so we've shown our value on the pitch."

Italy are a big-game nation who love the challenge of being underrated and overlooked.

However, Spain are difficult to breakdown on their own patch, with the Azzurri preferring a defensive edge to their tactics.

Prediction

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Italy will build a wall of resistance in Madrid, but the Spanish have the flair and experience to capture three points against a strong opponent.

Villa's return could be pivotal for the hosts, and his sense of the big occasion could see him be the match-winner.

The New York City man's inclusion was a bold step by Lopetegui, but the striker still finds the back of the net on a regular basis.

Diego Costa is not in the squad, leaving Villa the opportunity to be the hero after more than three years out of the national scene.

Predicted Score: Spain win 2-1.