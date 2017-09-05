Ranking College Basketball's Most Dynamic Duos in 2017-18

4 of 11

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Hamidou Diallo: Incoming Freshman

Kevin Knox: Incoming Freshman

This list isn't entirely freshmen. In fact, there won't be any first-year players on the following five slides. But you didn't think you'd get through this thing without seeing a pair of new guys playing for Kentucky, did you?

For the Wildcats, it's not a question of if two players will shine together, but rather which two players will shine the brightest. John Calipari signed six 5-star freshmen and added two other top-100 guys to make up for losing eight of last year's top nine scorers. Factor in the return of Wenyen Gabriel and Sacha Killeya-Jones and Kentucky might have a (gulp) platoons situation on its hands again.

If there are any locks for the starting lineup, though, they are Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox. Thus, that pair of wings is our preseason pick for this team's dynamic duo.

Diallo almost took the none-and-done route to the NBA, testing the draft waters after spending one semester of practices in Lexington. That "experience" makes him one of the most veteran players on the roster. He needs to improve as a perimeter shooter, but in typical Kentucky fashion, he oozes athleticism and potential.

At the other end of the recruiting spectrum, Knox was a late arrival, committing in early May and immediately becoming a projected starter. Whether you want to call him a guard, a forward, a wing or just a positionless baller, Knox is probably going to be the go-to scorer for this team. It's a little scary (for people who aren't part of Big Blue Nation) to think this was the consensus No. 1 team in the way-too-early Top 25s back before Knox had even committed.