Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose vs. The Usos and Best Potential WWE Interbrand Bouts

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have their eyes on The Usos, despite both teams competing on different WWE brands.

The Raw tag team champions and SmackDown's tag titleholders have taken shots at each other on social media recently. On Twitter, The Usos promised to seize the Raw Tag Team Championship. There has been a lot of back and forth since.

The idea of Rollins and Ambrose leaving the comfort of Raw to take on The Usos is certainly an intriguing one. With Survivor Series not all that way far away at this point, that's a matchup that could soon become a reality.

Since WWE's brand split and draft last summer, the company has mostly kept the Raw and SmackDown rosters apart. Should the company allow its worlds to bleed into each other, a number of marquee matches would suddenly be on the table.

Shinsuke Nakamura could meet an old foe. Becky Lynch could get face an unsettling rival. And Roman Reigns could have a wrecking ball coming his way.

Asuka is between brands after leaving NXT and not yet debuting for Raw or SmackDown, so she's left off the following list. As is a Survivor Series brand-against-brand battle that is a safe bet to be booked for the November event.

With that in mind, let's dive into some of the biggest and best matches that could be put on if the company mixed and matched talent from every brand under the WWE umbrella.