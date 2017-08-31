Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose vs. The Usos and Best Potential WWE Interbrand Bouts

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose vs. The Usos and Best Potential WWE Interbrand BoutsAugust 31, 2017
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have their eyes on The Usos, despite both teams competing on different WWE brands.
The Raw tag team champions and SmackDown's tag titleholders have taken shots at each other on social media recently. On Twitter, The Usos promised to seize the Raw Tag Team Championship. There has been a lot of back and forth since.
The idea of Rollins and Ambrose leaving the comfort of Raw to take on The Usos is certainly an intriguing one. With Survivor Series not all that way far away at this point, that's a matchup that could soon become a reality.
Since WWE's brand split and draft last summer, the company has mostly kept the Raw and SmackDown rosters apart. Should the company allow its worlds to bleed into each other, a number of marquee matches would suddenly be on the table.
Shinsuke Nakamura could meet an old foe. Becky Lynch could get face an unsettling rival. And Roman Reigns could have a wrecking ball coming his way.
Asuka is between brands after leaving NXT and not yet debuting for Raw or SmackDown, so she's left off the following list. As is a Survivor Series brand-against-brand battle that is a safe bet to be booked for the November event.
With that in mind, let's dive into some of the biggest and best matches that could be put on if the company mixed and matched talent from every brand under the WWE umbrella.
Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown) vs. Finn Balor (Raw)
Nakamura and Finn Balor looking to kick each other's heads in would be tremendous.
They are both quick and agile, both hard-hitting strikers with creative in-ring arsenals. Nakamura and Balor are among WWE's top performers. There aren't many options on the table that would result in a more compelling display between the ropes than those two meeting.
Nakamura and Balor do have some history to build on. The two former NXT champions battled when they were part of the developmental brand. They clashed back when both were in Japan, as well.
But Nakamura vs. Balor is still a fresh matchup, a special one that deserves to be on a big stage with all the hype WWE can throw at it.
Money in the Bank Ladder Match
This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a SmackDown-only event, limiting who WWE could insert into the event's signature ladder matches.
Sasha Banks didn't get a crack at the Money in the Bank briefcase. Neither did Braun Strowman nor Samoa Joe.
The company would be smart to make those bouts interbrand affairs.
The star power would shoot up for them in a hurry. We could see a field that included Strowman, Nakamura, Balor, Kevin Owens, John Cena and Randy Orton. The women's ladder match could load up, too, adding the likes of Banks, Emma and Nia Jax.
Plus, there would be added intrigue as fans wouldn't be sure which championship would be targeted afterward. WWE's booking options would multiply in a big way.
Neville (Raw) vs. Pete Dunne (UK)
We haven't seen nearly enough of the cold-blooded Pete Dunne.
The United Kingdom champ doesn't have a show on which to shine yet. But even after WWE gets its UK series going, it should send Dunne charging into other brands.
If that happens, Dunne battling the cruiserweight titleholder Neville is a no-brainer move.
This would be two pit bulls snapping at each other. Both men are vicious, sneering predators. Their battle would be a beautifully violent one.
Neville has already run through the best opponents the cruiserweight division has to offer. Rather than cycle back through his list of foes, The King of the Cruiserweights should venture out of his kingdom to clash with The Bruiserweight.
Becky Lynch (SmackDown) vs. Nikki Cross (NXT)
Lynch has proved herself to be one of WWE's most compelling babyfaces, a warrior who generates sympathy as she guts out a battle. We haven't seen that nearly enough in large part because she doesn't have a quality foil.
Nikki Cross would be exactly that.
The unhinged, brawling Scot is an ideal rival for Lynch. Cross' smashmouth style would pair well with Lynch's high-energy offense. Theirs would be a tense and fiery showdown.
Cross is due for a call-up from NXT, but until then, perhaps fans can settle for a one-time trip into SmackDown to sink her claws into The Irish Lass Kicker.
Roman Reigns (Raw) vs. Aleister Black (NXT)
Should Reigns welcome a challenge from NXT's Aleister Black, he would find himself up against a fresh rival, a fellow badass who would give him one of the most physical matches of his career.
You won't convince Reigns haters of this, but he's one of WWE's top big-match performers right now. In his short time with NXT, Black has shown he can deliver when the lights are bright, too.
This would be an ideal combo of star power and indy street cred with this matchup. Casual fans and diehards would have reason to be invested here.
And in the ring, Reigns and Black make intriguing opponents. Black's unrelenting, punishing style would bring out Reigns' most aggressive side. The Big Dog and the Dutch bruiser would produce a smash hit of a slobberknocker.
Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw)
The Queen vs. The Goddess of WWE. Second-generation star vs. NXT homegrown talent. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss is a match WWE has to have its eyes on for the future.
To this point, they have been on two different brands while on the main roster. During April's Superstar Shake-Up, they swapped shows, with Bliss going to Raw and Flair going to SmackDown.
And so, Flair vs. Bliss is one of the few women's division matches WWE hasn't already done.
They did clash while they were both at NXT, but Bliss has since evolved dramatically as a performer. Flair has gone from good to great. Bliss is still not an A-level worker, but her attitude and presence have made her a compelling force. Pairing her with the charismatic Flair makes all kinds of sense.
This bout would be even bigger and better if Flair won the SmackDown women's title and made this a champion versus champion battle.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Raw) vs. The Usos (SmackDown)
Both the Raw and SmackDown tag team divisions suffer from a lack of depth.
After Rollins and Ambrose finish their feud with Cesaro and Sheamus and eventually take on The Revival, the options for challengers are minimal. The Usos are in a similar situation—the Hype Bros don't count as worthy contenders at this point.
The two brand's champs are right to start dreaming up an interbrand clash.
Tenuous allies still looking over their shoulders clashing with two close-knit brothers would create an interesting dynamic. Rollins can certainly hang with The Usos' high-flying offense. Ambrose would bring a wild energy to the clash.
The Shield (namely Rollins and Reigns) clicked against The Usos when they met in 2013. With Ambrose in there instead of Reigns, WWE can still be confident this matchup of titleholders would be a blast.