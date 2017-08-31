Jonathon Simmons Rescued by Rapper Trae tha Truth by Boat After Hurricane Harvey

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Jonathon Simmons received help from rapper Trae tha Truth to evacuate the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding.

On Wednesday, John Denton of the Magic's official website passed along comments from Simmons, a Houston native, about Trae having a friend come help his family and friends as their supplies diminished.

"Trae tha Truth, the rapper, is from Houston and we know a mutual friend from San Antonio. They brought a boat to Houston because (Trae) had to evacuate as well," he said. "They came and got (Trae) and then he came and got us right away. Luckily, I had a friend in the area who could help us out."

Simmons said he went to a friend's house in Richmond, Texas, with about three days of goods. The home started to become more crowded as others from the Houston area followed, however, which created a shortage of food as the storm lingered over Texas.

"We were good for three days, but my other friend's house had started getting flooded early, so he came there to the house, too," Simmons told Denton. "So that gave us another 11 extra people and most of them were kids. We had to let the kids eat first, so most of the last two days it was kind of rough (without food)."

He added: "There was at least 20 people in the house and probably eight of them were kids. When I was little, my mom always kept the fridge full of stuff (during hurricanes). This time, I ate a pack of ramen noodles and that's all for like a day-and-a-half."

The 27-year-old University of Houston product also noted there's a bright side to the situation despite the widespread devastation in wake of the hurricane, per Denton.

"But I'm also proud of how the city of Houston has come together to help one another," Simmons said. "On the upside and the brighter side, there's that seeing how people have been there to help one another."

One major example is the fundraising efforts of Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt, who's announced a rapidly growing tally that surpassed $8.5 million in donations as of Wednesday night.

Simmons, who signed with the Magic in July after two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, said he wants to do "whatever I can to help out any way that I can."