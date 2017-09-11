Adrien Broner on Conor McGregor: 'If He Want This Work, I'ma F--k Him Up'

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Adrien Broner has told UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor he would "f--k him up" if the pair ever came head-to-head in a bout.

McGregor made his boxing debut last month against the legendary Floyd Mayweather and was stopped in the 10th round of the contest.

Asked for his thoughts on the Irishman's efforts in the sweet science, Broner suggested he should stick to MMA, per TMZ (warning, explicit language used):

"If he want this work, I'ma f--k him up," said Broner. "But other than that, I want him to stay away from this s--t."

Broner, a former four-weight world champion, was also quizzed on how boxers would fare in MMA contests. Naturally, the 28-year-old said boxers would adapt quicker "cause we fight better than them."

After losing to Mayweather, McGregor didn't completely rule out the prospect of another venture into the squared circle.

"I'm not sure what's next," he admitted after the loss, per Declan Warrington of The Independent. "I have multiple world titles in the UFC to think about as well as the boxing."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The FightNights.com Twitter accounted suggested the UFC star has got what it takes to make it in the boxing game:

For the time being, it doesn't appear as though McGregor is considering any immediate return to combat sports, as he shared on social media:

While McGregor evidently has a lot to learn about boxing, in the UFC he is already a master of his craft. In beating Eddie Alvarez last time out, he became the first fighter in the promotion's history to hold two belts from two different weight classes at the same time.

Although a payday as lucrative as the one against Mayweather wouldn't be possible in the UFC—McGregor is estimated to have earned around £23 million from the fight, according to Warrington—there are exciting fights for him to take on in MMA. Completing a trilogy with Nate Diaz would spark interest aplenty, as would a meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Broner will also be looking to bounce back from a loss when he returns to action. He was defeated via unanimous decision against Mikey Garcia in July.