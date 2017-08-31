Adam Schefter Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Has a Chance for Suspension to Be Reduced

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Thursday that he believes Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could have his six-game suspension reduced.

On ESPN's Mike & Mike, Schefter said the following regarding Elliott's appeal: "The more that I have heard, the more I think he has a real chance to have some games knocked off the suspension."

The NFL suspended Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 campaign for violating the league's personal-conduct policy in relation to a 2016 domestic violence allegation.

Elliott's ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, told police the All-Pro running back struck her while they were sitting in a parked vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016, per TMZ.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office did not charged Elliott with any crimes, though, after it determined that the information related to the case was "conflicting and inconsistent," according to ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Elliott was still suspended by the league, a letter sent to Elliott by the NFL said advisers to the case "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

The appeal filed on behalf of Elliott by the NFL Players Association was heard Tuesday and included Elliott testifying under oath, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As things stand, the NFL's reigning rushing champion isn't set to return to the Cowboys until Week 8 of the regular season.

For as long as Elliott is suspended, the Cowboys will utilize a rotation of Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman in their backfield.