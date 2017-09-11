Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and have left their iconic No. 7 shirt available for him.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, there is still a desire at Old Trafford to bring in the France international in a transfer that'd potentially be worth around £100 million. It's said the No. 7 has been left free for a "major signing" to don and "the player still on United's list to fill it is [Griezmann]."

As noted in the report, despite links to United in the summer, Griezmann opted to stay at Atletico for the upcoming season. That's because the club would not have been able to add a replacement for him due to their current transfer ban.

Earlier this year, Griezmann said there was a "six out of 10 chance" that he would join the Old Trafford outfit.

Plenty of United legends have donned the No. 7 in the past, including the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham; Griezmann is a player with talent befitting of the jersey.

As noted by OptaJose, since arriving at Atletico, he's excelled under the guidance of manager Diego Simeone:

Indeed, during his time at Real Sociedad Griezmann was typically a wide player who drifted in and out of games. For Atletico he's blossomed as a second striker, making major improvements to his all-round game.

Not only does Griezmann continue to utilise his pace and trickery to great effect from a central position, he's more creative on the ball and makes excellent decisions in the final third. It's not a surprise that he's said to be worth a nine-figure transfer fee.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

It'd be intriguing to see where he'd fit into the Red Devils setup if he was to join. While Jose Mourinho's men have been fast out of the blocks this term, journalist Miguel Delaney remains a little unsure about the team's attacking setup:

Griezmann would add another incisive dimension alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, though it's unlikely Atletico will let him go without putting up some stiff resistance.

After all, this season the club have moved into a new stadium and Simeone has extended his contract in the capital. It's clear they're building towards a bright future and will want Griezmann to be part of that process.

Even so, when United pursue a player, it's rare they miss out. And for Griezmann, the chance to move to the Red Devils and don one of the most famous shirts in football would be a tempting proposition.