Riyad Mahrez Leaves Algeria Training to 'Formalise' Transfer from Leicester

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been allowed to leave the Algeria squad to "formalise" a transfer before Thursday's deadline.

As noted by BBC Sport, a statement from the Algerian Football Federation confirmed the player was given permission to miss training to resolve his future.

Per BBC, Roma have had three bids rejected for Mahrez already this summer, while Bacelona, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked. According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Arsenal will not pursue the 26-year-old:

According to Juan Jimenez of AS, Barcelona have "accelerated talks over a switch to the Camp Nou."

Despite this, according to Sky Sports News, there have yet to be any fresh offers from anywhere for the player:

In the statement, it’s noted that Mahrez "was authorised by the national coach Lucas Alcaraz and the Algerian Football Federation to make an express trip to Europe to formalise on Thursday his transfer to his new club" with the team to travel to Zambia without him for Saturday’s contest.

Mahrez emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League in 2015-16, as he was sensational for the Foxes in their surprise title triumph.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Algerian international finished the campaign with an impressive 17 goals and 11 assists, as well as the PFA Player of the Year award. In the previous term, he wasn’t as effective, as Leicester struggled, though Mahrez still turned in some dazzling performances in the UEFA Champions League.

While he handed in a transfer request early in the window, Mahrez has featured in all three games for Leicester in the Premier League this season. Journalist Kristan Heneage praised the winger’s attitude in the early stages of the season:

However, the Daily Mirror’s John Cross doesn’t believe he’d be a particularly good signing:

Although there are reportedly no bids on the table for Mahrez, it’s no surprise so many top clubs are linked.

At full flight he is a wonderful player to have in the squad. Drifting infield from the right flank, Mahrez is so difficult to pick up. On the ball he has incredible balance, wonderful composure and tends to make good decisions in the final third.

If he can capture the form he showcased a couple of seasons ago, then whichever club does end up with Mahrez will have a fantastic attacking threat on their hands.