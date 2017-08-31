    Cowboys to Hold Telethon to Raise Funds for Hurricane Harvey Relief

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday they will conduct a telethon to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey during Thursday evening's practice at AT&T Stadium.

    The telethon, which will generate funds for The Salvation Army, is being held in place of the since-canceled preseason game between the Cowboys and Houston Texans.

    According to the team, "fans are encouraged to call in and speak directly to current members of the Cowboys team who will be accepting donation pledges. Dallas Cowboys alumni will also be manning the phones."

    The telethon is scheduled to run from 7-8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Dallas' CBS affiliate, in addition to the Cowboys' official Facebook and Periscope feeds.

    The Cowboys also announced viewers in more than 20 other Southwest markets will be able to watch the telethon on local television.

