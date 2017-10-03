Byron Buxton Removed with Injury After Wall Collision vs. Yankees

Al Bello/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton left Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com reported the news and noted Buxton exited after he "leaped and crashed into the padded wall" while robbing Todd Frazier of a hit in the second inning.

In his third MLB season, Buxton was a driving force behind the Twins' second-half surge. He raked eight of his 16 home runs in August and added eight more stolen bases. He recorded a .973 OPS for the month, then hit .270/.330/.460 in September and October to finish the season with a .253/.314/.413 slash line and 29 stolen bases in 30 attempts.

The Twins replaced Buxton with Zack Granite.