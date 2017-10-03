    Byron Buxton Removed with Injury After Wall Collision vs. Yankees

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins hits the wall as he catches a pop up fly against the New York Yankees during the second inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton left Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

    Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com reported the news and noted Buxton exited after he "leaped and crashed into the padded wall" while robbing Todd Frazier of a hit in the second inning.

    In his third MLB season, Buxton was a driving force behind the Twins' second-half surge. He raked eight of his 16 home runs in August and added eight more stolen bases. He recorded a .973 OPS for the month, then hit .270/.330/.460 in September and October to finish the season with a .253/.314/.413 slash line and 29 stolen bases in 30 attempts.

    The Twins replaced Buxton with Zack Granite.

    Related

      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Byron Buxton introduces himself to world with Ken Griffey Jr.-style catch

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Judge Has Top-Selling MLB Jersey

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jeter Deflects Question on Stanton's Future

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giants' Bochy to Undergo 2nd Heart Procedure

      Andrew Baggarly
      via The Mercury News