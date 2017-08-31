Jarvis Landry Reportedly Under NFL Investigation for Alleged Domestic Battery

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NFL has reportedly obtained video of alleged domestic battery involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to Anthony Slater of SlaterScoops.com.

USA Today's A.J. Perez and Scott Gleeson first reported Aug. 7 that Landry was being investigated by the authorities after a partial police report was filed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 1 stating the wide receiver used his "hands, fist, feet, teeth" against his girlfriend.

Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, later said she was "not in any way physically harmed," according to USA Today.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office is reviewing the case, and so far charges have not been filed against Landry. The league did confirm to Slater he's still being investigated under its personal conduct policy.

"The matter remains under review," a spokesman told Slater.

Landry has denied the allegations.

"I've been upfront with the team and the law enforcement," Landry told reporters Aug. 8, according to ESPN.com news services. "Hopefully, this gets resolved in a timely fashion."

The Ringer's Michael Lombardi tweeted Sunday the Dolphins will "seriously listen" to trade offers for Landry, but the team has downplayed that speculation.

"I told him there is no chance he's being traded," head coach Adam Gase said Monday, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. "And if something that's not true comes out like that, then I'm going to deal with it. I'm going to approach the player. ... I just let him know that there's no chance I'm going to trade you."