    Jon Lester Reportedly Will Be Activated from DL Saturday After Lat Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after giving up a walk in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Jon Lester will reportedly return to the mound Saturday against the Atlanta Braves when the Chicago Cubs activate him off the 10-day disabled list, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmyer.

    Lester was initially placed on the disabled list with left shoulder fatigue and left lat tightness Aug. 18.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

