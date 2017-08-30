Jon Lester Reportedly Will Be Activated from DL Saturday After Lat Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jon Lester will reportedly return to the mound Saturday against the Atlanta Braves when the Chicago Cubs activate him off the 10-day disabled list, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmyer.

Lester was initially placed on the disabled list with left shoulder fatigue and left lat tightness Aug. 18.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.