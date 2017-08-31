Ranking the Best SEC Football Matchups of Week 1

0 of 6

There isn't a single game this weekend that pits two SEC teams against each other, but there are still plenty of battles that will catch the attention of college football fans across the country.

Everybody is talking about Saturday's contest between the two highest-ranked teams to play an opener against each other, when top-ranked Alabama takes on No. 3 Florida State in Atlanta's sparkling new spaceship, er, facility, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But that isn't the only interesting matchup.

There's also suspension-riddled Florida traveling outside of the Swamp for a season opener for the first time since 1987, when it heads to Arlington, Texas, to take on Michigan. Tennessee and Georgia Tech play the Labor Day night game in Atlanta.

Then, there's perhaps the most interesting game between two intriguing, trendy picks for potential surprises this year in South Carolina and North Carolina State.

It's a weekend that could provide a lot of excitement, and it's the perfect kickoff to what is sure to be a fun season as the SEC tries to regain some parity—as well as some prestige—that took a hit in 2016.

Let's take a look at Week 1's top matchups.