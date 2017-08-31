WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 31

1 of 4

The march toward No Mercy on September 24 continued this week as Raw presented a strong show that built anticipation and excitement for the most prominent rivalries it has to offer.

Roman Reigns and John Cena's Verbal War

The most buzzworthy topic coming out of Monday's broadcast was the contract signing between Roman Reigns and John Cena in which the top stars in all of WWE took to insulting each other like two fifth-graders on the playground.

The insults they threw at each other were reflective of the criticism internet fans have made toward them for quite some time, generating buzz around the social media portion of the audience.

While everything was absolutely scripted, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it was believable enough for fans to sense real dissension and dislike between the franchise and The Big Dog.

A feud that did not necessarily need the scripted shoot comments thanks to the star power involved, it became even hotter and the match more anticipated as a result of the work by Reigns and Cena during their promo segment Monday night.

Brock Lesnar's Words of Warning

From one promo that may have included a bit too much talking to another that was short, sweet and to the point.

Brock Lesnar grabbed the microphone from advocate Paul Heyman in the middle of a rant directed at Braun Strowman on Monday night, looked into the camera and said three words that fans are more than familiar with: "...Suplex City, bitch."

Lesnar rarely talks. When he does, it is usually something profound and while there is nothing new about the warning he issued Strowman, the delivery and look on his face when he said it suggested The Monster Among Men is in for hellish pain and punishment come September 24 in Los Angeles.

The Beast Incarnate's brief promo lent gravity to the situation and added to the anticipation for the showdown.

Battle Royal

A Battle Royal is hardly the most exciting match in the WWE catalog, but Monday night's version featured some storytelling throughout that elevated it beyond the typical shlock.

Finn Balor was on his way to winning the match and earning a shot at The Miz's intercontinental title when Bray Wyatt emerged from wherever the hell it is Bray Wyatt hides out and cost him the opportunity, ensuring their rivalry continues.

Jason Jordan continued his losing ways and Jeff Hardy surprised the world, earning a championship opportunity on Labor Day.

The match did little to set up any long-term programs, but it did create a match that may carry genuine interest in Hardy vs. Miz for a show that may be one of the lower watched of the year, thanks to the holiday.

Alexa Bliss Wins Gold and Nia Jax's Shocking Betrayal

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks in Monday's main event. The match itself was strong and continued to exhibit the in-ring chemistry that exists between the two. Bliss won clean, ending Banks' most recent reign with the gold in just eight days.

More importantly, though, the post-match angle seemingly set up the upcoming rivalry between Little Miss Bliss and Nia Jax.

Despite a friendship stronger than most, a friendship on display across social media, Jax marched to the ring after Bliss' victory and proceeded to dump her on her back. She left her lying and raised the Raw Women's Championship high overhead, an announcement to the world that she is tired of waiting for her opportunity.

That rivalry not only freshens up the division but sets the stage for a more emotional rivalry than the one built on genuine dislike between Bliss and Banks.